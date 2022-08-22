Biggie's Daughter T'yanna Wallace Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend's Hit-And-Run Case

The late Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter, T’yanna Wallace, posted a $1 million bail for her longtime partner, Tyshawn Baldwin.

Fox News reports Baldwin was arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured three people, including a mother and her baby.

On Aug. 10, Baldwin allegedly fled from police and hit a group of pedestrians crossing the street in Queens, New York, during a routine traffic stop. He surrendered six days later.

During his first appearance in court, Baldwin, 28, was ordered held on a $1 million bond by Judge Scott Dunn. However, Wallace bailed her boyfriend out.

The 29-year-old put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure Baldwin’s bond via the services of Ira Judelson, Fox News reports.

Baldwin was arraigned on a 17-count complaint with a list of crimes, including reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, assault and other vehicle-related offenses.

The mother and her 2-year-old child were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. However, the third victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered more severe damage to his leg. His condition has not been updated, according to NBC New York.

Update: Brooklyn resident charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and other crimes for hit-and-run collision in Ridgewood that injured three pedestrians, including mother and toddler. Faces up to 25 years if convicted.https://t.co/Z2ceZk04qu — Queens DA Katz (@QueensDAKatz) August 17, 2022

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz called his actions in a statement “shameful.”

“As alleged, the defendant was operating a vehicle with a suspended license when he struck and injured three pedestrians, including a young child — all while callously fleeing a traffic stop,” Katz said. “Driving is a privilege, and every single person who gets behind the wheel of a car bears an individual responsibility to drive safely.”

Kenneth Belkin, the attorney representing Baldwin, also released a statement asking the public to keep an “open mind” on the case.

“I urge the public to keep an open mind with respect to this case and remember my client is still presumed innocent,” Belkin said. “The only version of events out there is the NYPD’s version of events and there’s more to this story than that.”

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 25 years in prison.