Bigot asks to use gay man’s cellphone, then slaps him after seeing photo with boyfriend: NYPD

A cruel homophobe borrowed a gay man’s cellphone in a Manhattan subway station — then slapped the kindhearted straphanger after seeing a background picture of the victim with his boyfriend, police said Friday.

The ugly incident happened at 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 on the D train platform at the subway station at the 57th St.-7th Ave. station.

The suspect asked the 22-year-old victim if he could use his phone, police said. But the suspect allegedly became enraged after seeing the photo on the phone’s screen. He called the victim a homophobic slur and slapped him, leaving the victim with a fat lip, the NYPD said.

The suspect then slammed the phone to the ground and left the station.

The NYPD released pictures of the suspect in the alleged hate crime assault.

The victim did not require medical treatment.