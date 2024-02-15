After bigoted remarks, Worcester City Council will require commenters to show themselves

WORCESTER – The city is requiring virtual participants in City Council meetings to leave their cameras on and provide their phone numbers following instances in recent weeks in which participants have used bigoted language during public hearings.

The decision follows a request by city councilors to conduct an immediate security review of City Hall with some saying that tensions have escalated at meetings during public comment.

In a statement released Thursday, Mayor Joseph M. Petty said he is looking to reevaluate policies surrounding virtual participation “to ensure we can maintain respectful discourse.

“I value that our democracy encourages First Amendment rights,” wrote Petty in his statement, “and I have seen virtual participation in public meetings as an accessible way for residents to offer testimony pertaining to orders on a meeting’s agenda.

“Unfortunately, we have recently seen an abuse of this option in our City Council meetings.”

During the Jan. 23 City Council meeting, two online callers made racist and anti-LGBTQ+ statements before they were cut off. One caller used a racial slur for Black people and that call was immediately followed by another caller who attempted to make a comment about trans women.

Less than two weeks after that meeting, most city councilors reported receiving two mailers that contained antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ language.

One featured various antisemitic conspiracy theories and a vulgar caricature of a Jewish person. The second contained a screed directed at transgender women that featured several uses of anti-trans slurs as well as antisemitic language.

During Tuesday's public comment, the City Council was again the target of a Zoom caller using bigoted language, this time employing antisemitic conspiracy theories and a racial slur for Black people.

“In today’s era of virtual meetings, moral cowards can feel safe behind a screen to utter the worst words in our dialects,” said Petty in his statement. “As Mayor for the City of Worcester, I take pride in being the leader of a welcoming city and I will not stand for the atrocities that have been uttered by individuals in the past weeks."

Last year, the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism reported more than 100 such incidents of callers disrupting public meetings with bigoted calls nationwide.

The Anti-Defamation League reports that much of the calls and mail are connected to the California-based antisemitic hate group the Goyim Defense League. Both mailers received by Worcester city councilors featured references to the Goyim Defense League.

During the City Council meeting next Tuesday, it is required that all virtual participants have their cameras on, while phone participants are required to provide their full phone numbers during attendance.

“I will ask the City Clerk to explore other options to ensure that our City Council meetings promote respectful discourse,” said Petty’s statement.

