Bigoted vandals break into Queens elementary school, spray-paint racial epithet in classrooms

Three bigoted burglars broke into a Queens elementary school and spray-painted a racial epithet on desks and whiteboards in several classrooms, police said Monday.

The trio spray-painted the racist slur and other graffiti throughout the school — and stole $100 cash and a $150 gift card, police said.

The hateful vandals slipped back out the side door. Cops released photos and video of the men Monday.

Police describe the three suspects as male, roughly 16 to 20 years old, with thin builds and light complexion.

One wore a black hooded winter jacket, gray sweatpants, sneakers and a dark colored baseball cap, the second wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a dark colored baseball cap and white sneakers, and the third a dark colored jacket, dark colored pants, dark colored baseball cap, a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.