Bigsby family attorney accuses Hampton officials of “scapegoating” in missing child case

The lawyer for Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr., the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, and his family have filed notice of an intent to sue against Hampton City officials that accuses them of jury tampering and obstruction of justice.

Amina Matheny-Willard, the Norfolk-based lawyer for Cory Bigsby, sent the letter to the Hampton Police Division, the City Attorney’s Office and City Council members Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press.

Matheny-Willard said Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot is “scapegoating” the family, which has led to the endangering of a family that is grieving the loss of their child.

She called Talbot’s remarks about the family and the child’s father, Cory Bigsby, “accusatory, incendiary and inflammatory.”

“The statements are reckless, dangerous, and create conditions where the Bigsby family could be targeted for more harassment and potentially violence,” Matheny-Willard’s letter said. “The chief’s comments further attempt to establish a false impression of guilt in the public eye, presumably in order to taint a future jury pool that may one day consider the facts of this case or any future case.”

Along with the nine-page letter, Matheny-Willard attached a video in which she said several people verbally attacked family members, asking where Codi is and shouting they don’t care about the child.

In the letter, Matheny-Willard said the family is demanding Talbot publicly retract his statements about the Bigsby family and apologize, cease and desist making public comments they say could change public opinion and influence a future jury pool as well as request the community not harass or threaten the family.

“The City is in receipt of the letter from Mr. Bigsby’s attorney and will not comment on threatened litigation, nor will it comment on the active criminal investigation into the disappearance of Codi Bigsby,” according to a statement from Cheran Cordell Ivery, Hampton city attorney.

Willard also requested an investigation by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General. She declined to comment further Sunday.

Codi went missing from the home of his father in the Buckroe Beach neighborhood of Hampton on Jan. 31. Law enforcement, including the FBI, conducted an in-depth search and has asked the public to provide any information that could lead them to locate the missing 3-foot-tall boy who was last seen wearing black clothes and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Cory Bigsby told law enforcement he had last seen his son in the home at 2 a.m. and when he woke up later that morning, the boy was gone.

In a Feb. 1 news conference, law enforcement said there were conflicts in the accounts of Codi’s parents and other caregivers. In addition, other evidence called into question the credibility of the accounts of the child’s parents, and Talbot called their accounts unreliable.

The next day, law enforcement named Cory Bigsby a person of interest in the child ‘s disappearance. At the time, he had not been charged and had voluntarily been at the police headquarters every day since Codi’s disappearance and was answering questions, Hampton police spokesman Sgt. Reggie Williams said at the time.

The following evening, Hampton police announced Bigsby had been arrested, though the charges were not linked directly with the disappearance.

Bigsby was charged with seven charges of felony child neglect in the Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. In court documents, Bigsby admitted to leaving his four children, all boys between 2 and 5 years old, alone at home for hours at a time “on several occasions.”

The Hampton man was denied bond the following week, a ruling which was upheld after an April 5 appeal in Hampton Circuit Court despite efforts by Bigsby’s previous lawyer, Jeffrey Ambrose. He cited how Bigsby had twice asked for a lawyer after taking a polygraph test at the Hampton police headquarters in an argument about the results with a Hampton detective.

”My assessment is that his desires should have been honored,” Talbot said at a news conference in mid-February. “They weren’t.”

The judge ultimately decided to deny bond to Bigsby for several reasons, including a 2017 military conviction for being AWOL, two charges of assault — accused by the mother of Codi — that ultimately didn’t go forward, and the judge’s concern about Bigsby’s failure to be a good parent by keeping track of his child.