The Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) Share Price Has Gained 158%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) share price is 158% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's even up 16% in the last week.

Bigtincan Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Bigtincan Holdings saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 37% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Bigtincan Holdings' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Bigtincan Holdings hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 161% exceeds its share price return of 158%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Bigtincan Holdings produced a TSR of 30% over the last year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 37% for the year. At least the longer term returns (running at about 38% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bigtincan Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

