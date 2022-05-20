Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bigtincan Holdings Limited's (ASX:BTH) future prospects. Bigtincan Holdings Limited operates as a sales enablement automation company. The AU$297m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$17m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bigtincan Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Software analysts is that Bigtincan Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$4.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 101%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bigtincan Holdings' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Bigtincan Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

