Is BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings (HKG:1522) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1522) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings had debt of HK$342.4m, up from HK$5.40m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$1.14b in cash, so it actually has HK$802.2m net cash.

A Look At BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings had liabilities of HK$827.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$18.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$1.14b in cash and HK$598.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$896.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 94% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.