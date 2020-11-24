BIIB INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Biogen Inc. (“Biogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) from October 22, 2019 through November 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Biogen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Biogen Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drug Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 6, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled “U.S. FDA panel votes cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer’s drug” which provided information regarding the FDA panel’s votes.

On this news, Biogen’s stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, the next trading day, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Biogen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/biogeninc-biib-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-332/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


