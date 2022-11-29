Is Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BIJ) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' (ETR:BIJ) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires is:

21% = €46m ÷ €222m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is pretty decent. As you might expect, the 20% net income decline reported by Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 8.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

In total, it does look like Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

