Bike Newport is building a first-in-RI traffic garden. How it will make biking safer.

On Newport’s tight colonial streets, knowing the rules of the road is key to biking safely around the city. Luckily, Bike Newport's incoming traffic garden, the first of its kind in the state, is here to train bicyclists on best practices to make their journeys safer.

“By far, the most important piece to achieving safe routes for everyone is education and we don’t yet have that consistently in our K-12 educational system or for adults or in our driver training, so there’s just a lot of confusion or missing information about how we should be behaving on the roads together,” Bike Newport Executive Director Bari Freeman said.

The nonprofit made an agreement with the city to use the parking lot of the former James L. Maher Center in Miantonomi Park as the semi-temporary location for the state’s first traffic garden: a miniature 2D cityscape with fake painted roads to help bicyclists practice riding in a city environment.

In addition to one-way roads and crosswalks, the traffic garden will also include a rotary for bicyclists to practice on.

Bike Newport received two grants to make this traffic garden a reality, Freeman said. It’s because of these grants that repair and seal of the concrete and painting the traffic garden will begin in September and finish sometime around the end of month or sometime after winter.

With help from Superintendent of Grounds and Parks Scott Wheeler and Director of Planning and Economic Development Trisha Reynolds, Freeman said they were able to use the former parking lot for the traffic garden until the city finds another use for the space. Although they had originally planned to create a 20,000-square-foot traffic garden and the Maher Center parking lot can only support a little less than half of that, Freeman said it shouldn’t impact the effectiveness of the training spot.

Freeman said Bike Newport plans to host classes on bike safety and traffic rules on the traffic garden, but when Bike Newport is not using it, it's open for members of the public of all ages to practice and learn on.

“It’s a very well-proven method all over the country, in fact all over the world,” Freeman said. “We’re very much hoping it will be duplicated in other communities as well.”

