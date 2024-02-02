Take a Bike Ride to Rippey, go on a hike this weekend in Dallas County

Crossroads Church Care Closet

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Feb. 2-3 at Crossroads Church, 2810 First St., Perry.

The Crossroads Church Care Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3. Everything is free!

2024 BRR - Perry’s 47th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey

8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 starting at Hotel Pattee, Perry.

Perry's 47th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3. As the biggest annual fundraiser for the Perry Chamber of Commerce, The Original Winter Ride is held regardless of weather. Registration and check-in at the Hotel Pattee will be held from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. The group start will be at 10 a.m. from Willis Avenue and 2nd Street. For more information on BRR, contact the Perry Chamber at 515-465-4601 or visit www.perryia.org/brr. To register, visit 2024brr.eventbrite.com.

Vendor and Craft Show

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Van Meter School, 520 1st Ave., Van Meter.

Van Meter After Prom will host a Vendor and Craft Show from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Find a full list of vendors on the Van Meter After Prom 2024 Facebook page.

Mother and Son Bowling

6:30 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Adel Family Fun Center.

Join the ADM After Prom for a fundraiser for all the mothers and sons out there! Two shifts are available at 6:30 or 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per couple (just $10 for each additional son), paid the day of the event. The cost includes one hour of glow bowling and shoe rental. Make all reservations by calling the Adel Family Fun Center at 515-993-3350 Don't delay, space is limited for each shift!

Daddy Daughter Dance

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at Adel High School Commons.

ADM After Prom will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 3. The dance is open to girls in grades preschool through sixth grade. The cost is $25 per couple with pre-registration (or $30 walk-in registration) plus $10 per additional child. Refreshments will be served. Complete the Google form to pre-register. Questions can be sent to AfterPromADM@gmail.com. All proceeds will go to support ADM After Prom 2024.

Hard Water Hike

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at NRR Wildlife Area (Snyder Tract).

Take a hike around the North Raccoon River and the ponds at Snyder Tract as we enjoy these natural areas from a new perspective. It will likely be too warm to expect "hard water," but this program will still be held as a land-based hike! Register through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center will serve a luncheon on Monday, Feb. 5. The menu includes scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed veggies, rolls and Jell-O poke cake. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

Night Hike

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Voas Nature Area.

As day turns to night, most people head indoors. However, this is the time when most animals become active. We will begin this program shortly after sunset to acclimate our vision to darkness. We will then explore our senses, view the night sky, and call owls. Your perception of the dark will never be the same. Registration is required through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Perry's 21st Annual Chocolate Walk

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 around Perry.

Grab a friend and join the Perry Chamber for this Valentine's Day-themed shopping event in Perry - with more than a dozen shops offering delicious chocolate treats and sweet specials! A ticket for this self-guided tour of shops in Perry becomes your passport for a complimentary chocolate treat at each stop, shopping in-store specials along the way. Get your ticket stamped at each place you shop to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. Tickets are available online or in-person, in advance or day of: Feb. 1-9 = $10: ONLINE with pick-up at Ben's Five & Dime day of the event -or- IN-PERSON at Ben's Five & Dime. Feb. 10 = $10: IN-PERSON ONLY at participating businesses. Online tickets are available at 2024perrychocolatewalk.eventbrite.com. Find more information, including a list of participating businesses, on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Mike and Glenda Magic Show

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St, Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series announced that The Mike and Glenda Magic Show has been postponed to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Mike and Glenda Magic Show provides clean family entertainment. Glenda astounds the audience with her polished magical presentations, and Mike jokes with a variety of his puppets using ventriloquism. This adds comedy and diversity to their presentation. This team approach is original and fast paced. All ages appreciate their performance. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free (donations are accepted) and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do this weekend in Dallas County include Bike Ride to Rippey