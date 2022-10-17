Bike rider sees man laying on ground, now a death is being investigated, SC cops say

A bicyclist saw a man laying on the ground Monday morning, and now a death is being investigated, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:10 a.m., the bike rider called 911 to report seeing a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Beech Island, in the area between U.S. 278 and Pine Log Road.

Deputies and EMS responded and discovered the man appeared to have been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene and is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or can submit an online tip.

“Community assistance is important with any investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.