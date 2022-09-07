Bike safety, 3% property tax hike dominate council's budget discussion

Bicyclists arrive at Carnegie Town Hall to show support for adding more funding for active transportation to the 2023 budget

The Sioux Falls City Council advanced an ordinance Tuesday night that would increase property taxes by 3% to help fund Mayor Paul TenHaken's $646 million budget proposal for 2023.

But that wasn't why dozens of people packed into Carnegie Town Hall that night. They were there to talk about bikes.

If approved next week, the 3% tax hike would be the most that the annually-allowed tax has increased during TenHaken's tenure as mayor, with $78,672,716 in property tax revenues expected for 2023.

The ordinance would also appropriate the tax-supported funds in the budget, which at $384.3 million make up nearly 60% of the budget.

The highest previous increase during TenHaken's time as mayor was a 2.4% increase approved by the council alongside the 2020 budget. Last year, the council approved a 1.2% increase.

Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett said that the city had taken the increase every year "to maintain our financial integrity," adding not taking the increase one year would have a cumulative effect in coming years.

Pritchett said a 3% increase equated to about $2 per month for a home with a tax-assessed value of $200,000.

Councilor Pat Starr said during the meeting that he'd never voted for a property tax increase in his time on the council, and wasn't going to start now.

He was joined in his opposition by Councilor David Barranco, who said he wasn't comfortable increasing property taxes as families struggled with inflation.

Both councilors voted against moving the ordinance to a second reading, and Starr said he would next week continue his annual tradition of bringing an amendment to the final budget to remove the increase.

While the official public hearing on the city's budget proposal was set for later in the meeting, numerous cyclists who attended the meeting spoke during public input on the appropriations item instead in the hopes of seeing an increase in funding for active transportation in the city, which has been supported by Councilor Greg Neitzert.

Neitzert has said he hopes to bring a $500,000 amendment to the capital improvement plan that would fund the rest of the traffic signals along the 15th Street bicycle boulevard, a project that's been in discussions since 2017.

Any amendments, whether related to property taxes, bike safety or anything else will be brought on Sept. 13, when the council takes their final vote to approve the 2023 budget.

Councilors have been vocal about their doubts that all 30 new full-time positions proposed by TenHaken are necessary, especially in the current economic climate.

They did, however, approve both an interim budget and the 2023 budget for Experience Sioux Falls at the Tuesday meeting, meaning the group tasked with marketing Sioux Falls will have more tha$2 million with which to do that next year.

The interim budget of $450,000 was also approved for October-December of 2022, and was necessary as Experience Sioux Falls recently became independent after years under the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

