Bike trail stabbing, tricycle pursuit lead to arrest

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says an investigation into a stabbing led to a brief pursuit on a tricycle, and subsequently, an arrest.

On Tuesday evening, shortly after 5 p.m. Seth Palmer, 50, was charged with two counts each of assault and menacing. Deputies say the charges resulted from an investigation into a stabbing on a bike trail near St. Bonaventure University.

After being arraigned, the Allegany man was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail. Bail was set, but the amount was not specified by law enforcement.

Palmer will be back in court at a later date.

Latest Local News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.