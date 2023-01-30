Bike Week murders: Psychologist says suspect is incompetent to proceed

A man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year is incompetent to proceed in his own defense and should be transferred to a state psychiatric hospital until his condition improves, according to a psychologist who testified at a hearing on Monday.

Dr. Julie Harper, who testified for the defense, said she diagnosed Jean R. Macean as having a schizoaffective disorder. She said he was hearing voices and had experienced hallucinations.

Harper testified that she did not believe that Macean was competent to proceed in the case. She said that he should be placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families to be treated at a state psychiatric hospital.

“I think that would be the best setting for him,” Harper said.

She said Macean needs to be stabilized before the legal case against him can continue so that he better understands the process.

A grand jury indicted Macean, 33, of Orlando, on two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Macean.

The Aultmans were stabbed repeatedly while riding their bicycles home early in the morning of March 6, 2022, after attending Bike Week festivities on Main Street, police said. Their bodies were found at the corner of Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue.

If Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn agrees that Macean is incompetent to proceed, the case would be put on hold while he receives medical treatment. Once doctors and the judge decide Macean is competent, the case would start again.

'This is a nightmare':'This is a nightmare': Daughter of Daytona Beach slaying victim thanks police in search for motive

Police chief reassures residents:Daytona Beach Police Chief reassures residents

Bike Week murders:Man accused of stabbing Daytona Beach couple to death indicted on first-degree murder

Story continues

Macean sat at the defense table on Monday with his assistant public defenders. He was mostly silent and did not speak much to his attorneys.

Harper testified that Macean understood the charges against him and the possible penalty. But beyond that, she felt he did not have a sufficient understanding of the legal process to continue to help in his defense. He would face other issues as well. Macean may have his attention divided by a voice in his head and what his attorney is saying to him, Harper said.

If the court asks him a direct-question and he does not answer that may look like he is being obstinate but that’s not the case, she said, rather, he is struggling with his thoughts.

She said treating him at a state psychiatric hospital would allow for continuous observation and micro-changes in his drug dosages. It would also help prevent self-harm, which is his way of coping and trying to stop the voices in his head.

She said she believed Macean could be restored to competency, but there was a concern that he had not responded to the commonly used anti-psychotic drugs.

Harper went through Macean’s background going back to Haiti, where he grew up with his mother and three siblings. He was crying a lot by the age of 5 without an apparent cause.

He also had a twin brother who died.

She said that he was suffering from depression by the time he was 5 years old, and by the time he was 9, he was hearing voices. He moved to United States in 2000 when he was 11 and the voices became more negative and more paranoid about people being out to get him, Harper said. He started hearing voices he had not heard before, including a female voice.

Macean’s family was poor and his father died while he was young. His mother later remarried when he was 13 and had children with the stepfather.

Macean “felt felt that he was not the preferred child in any way. He felt like an outcast,” Harper said.

The hearing will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Bike Week murders: Expert says suspect needs psychiatric care