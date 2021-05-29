Biker gang possibly involved in Huber Heights fireworks explosion

May 28—Huber Heights police are investigating a possible aggravated arson incident in which a large firework exploded inside a car.

Huber Heights Police Sgt. Brian Carr said someone threw an incendiary device into a man's car around 1:50 a.m. on May 25.

Initially, the caller said someone had blown something up, and an object went through her son's window. She said her son's truck had been blown up and pieces of his car were everywhere.

Carr said after more investigating, the Dayton Bomb Squad determined it was likely a commercial grade firework. They do not have any named suspects currently.

Carr said the son is involved in a motorcycle gang, and the firework may have been thrown as a result of a dispute between the two gangs.

"This was an isolated incident that was between these individuals," he said.

Carr said it was not teenagers going around pulling pranks or lighting random things on fire.

Anyone who sees something out of the ordinary should report it to the police, Carr said.

Currently, this is a joint investigation between the Huber Heights Police Department, the Dayton Bomb Squad and the Ohio Fire Marshal.