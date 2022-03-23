Biker gang shooting leaves 3 dead, others injured in North Carolina, cops say

Three men are dead and three people were injured after a shooting at a North Carolina hotel that involved multiple biker gangs, police said.

The apparent gunfight happened at the Baymont Ramada in Fayetteville on March 19, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

A fight among four different motorcycle gangs spurred the shooting, a Fayetteville police spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Hell’s Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders and La Familia were involved in the altercation and police believe that more than one person fired shots.

When officers arrived on scene at 8:51 p.m., 42-year-old Fayetteville resident William Franklin Davis Sr. was dead, according to police.

Two more victims died from their injuries after being transported to a hospital: 49-year-old Donald Dillenbeck from Vestal, New York and 37-year-old Keith Allan Dickey from Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, police said in the news release.

Three other people were hospitalized for their injuries, the new release said.

Several bikers were fighting outside of a convenience store next to the Baymont Ramada just hours before the shooting occurred, store clerk Robert Hamilton told WVTD.

“They were tearing each other up,” Hamilton told WVTD. “After I called 911, they dispersed. The police are trying to tie it all in together.”

The police did not say whether the fight in front of the store was linked to the shooting that occurred hours later. Detectives said that the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477, according to police.

Fayetteville is about 67 miles south of Raleigh.

Birthday party shooting leaves 2 dead, including 15-year-old, North Carolina cops say

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

Noose found months after racist graffiti shut down Facebook construction site in Utah

Former employee opened fire on boss’s home after he was fired, Washington cops say