Biker on Georgia highway hurls ‘large object’ at driver of SUV in ‘road rage situation’

A Jackson man at the wheel of a Ford Escape said that late one night in June he was headed north on Georgia Highway 42 near Indian Springs when “a large male” on a motorcycle, possibly a Harley-Davidson, flung something at his SUV.

Another motorcyclist, a woman, also zoomed past and was “screaming unintelligible slurs” at the man in the SUV, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy’s report of the June 20 episode noted.

It was unclear what may have prompted the hostile encounters, but the man said the “large male” motorcyclist later whizzed by and tried “to kick the mirror off” his door, and that the same biker later “threw a large object at the windshield,” damaging it.

The man said he had pursued the bikers trying to get a license plate number but that the bikes were too fast. The man, according to the deputy’s report, was “advised … to not chase motorcyclists during a road rage situation.”

Dispatches: A 20-year-old Atlanta man who was pulled over for driving 91 mph on Interstate 75 one night in late June allegedly had a stolen pistol in his car. A Monroe sheriff’s deputy who stopped the man informed him that the gun, a SIG Sauer P320, had been taken from the police department in the city of Rincon near Savannah. The man seemed surprised. According to an incident report, the man said he bought the weapon for $750 from “someone his friend knew,” and that the person “was not shady.” . . . A game warden for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources answered a call in late May in Bacon County about “a bear being shot.” Someone at the scene, according to DNR officials, claimed the bear was shot in “self defense.” But officials noted “it was found that the bear had been up in a tree … and was actually posing no threat.” A suspect was charged with “taking a bear out of season” and the bear’s carcass was “seized as evidence.”