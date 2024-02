TechCrunch

Cowboy is rolling out a new repairs and service program designed to give its e-bike riders more ways to keep their wheels on the road. The company just announced that it will begin offering a new on-demand service program for basic maintenance, customization and repairs, delivered at a rider's home. The services, which include tire repairs, set-up, rear rack installs and the like, are now bookable through Cowboy's existing app starting at €69/£69.