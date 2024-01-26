Bikers taken by cartel will soon reunite with family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four men who were riding their motorcycles got kidnapped by a cartel, were beaten up and found through investigations.

The four biker men come from the LeBaron community in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The men are identified as:

Christian Bruce LeBaron

Shem Lamar Stubbs Gwin

Miguel Angel Moreno Sanchez

Manuel Horacio Rios Jacobo

On Monday, Jan. 22, the men rode their motorcycles through Nuevo Casas Grande route passing a community in western Chihuahua, which is only three hours from El Paso, Texas.

Cartel abducts motorcycle club members in the middle of mountain ride

During their drive, one of the bikes broke down and the men pulled over. While pulling over, they were kidnapped by a criminal group.

The men then lived a tragic 24 hours.

The four of them were taken to a cabin where the cartel interrogated them, ultimately letting two of them free.

Cesar Jauregui, State Attorney General of Chihuahua said the following in a news conference:

“There were two left who were originally from Buenaventura and in theory, that was the reason why they were not going to be released.”

Jauregui said once authorities learned about the nightmare, the investigation was quickly initiated.

Authorities were able to gather information from the other two men who were let go to find out where the others were being held at.

Jauregui expressed his understanding during a tragic time like this called for desperation, although he felt that the protest held from members of the LeBaron community could have really put the operation at risk.

“I even value protesting and demanding the authorities as an exercise in civility, but it is not the way to achieve results, because I repeat, really the only thing that put you at risk of this at any given moment was that,” Jauregui said.

To conclude, Jauregui said this operation wasn’t an achievement, although they did avoid a tragedy, more work still had to be done.

