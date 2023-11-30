Bikes for Kids Foundation prepares to deliver more than 300 bike to local children

Local businesses are building and preparing more than 300 bikes to be distributed to students at four Duval County Public Schools.

This local initiative is being led by CoAqua NA, Inc., Co-Founder and Co-CEO Anthony M. Cadieux II who has been partners with the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

Other local businesses such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Trailer Bridge, Inc., Woody’s BBQ, 904 Happy Hour and more are supporting the project and will have volunteers on site to build the new bikes.

The event will be at sprouts Farmers Market at the St. Johns Town Center.

The event will be Friday Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Children’s Bike Award Ceremonies will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, and Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Lake Lucina Elementary School, Crown Point Elementary School, Jacksonville Heights Elementary School and Bayview Elementary School.

