New bikes, more housing: How do Sacramento mayor candidates plan to tackle climate change?

Candidates in the crowded race for Sacramento mayor agree that climate change is a global crisis demanding local action.

But their plans to tackle the formidable issue vary, and some are rather light on specifics. That was one of the key takeaways from Monday night’s climate justice forum hosted by the League of Women’s Voters.

The wide-ranging discussion touched on questions around implementing the city’s climate action goals, safe streets for pedestrians and cyclists, public transportation and water sustainability.

The online event was co-sponsored by a host of local environmental organizations.

A draft update to Sacramento’s climate plan, which is incorporated into the city’s general plan, sets forth a roadmap to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 and is expected to be approved by the city council next month.

The forum concluded with a single, pointed question for each of the candidates: What two climate initiatives do you commit to undertaking in your first three months as mayor? Here are their answers:

Kevin McCarty, a California Assemblyman who represents much of Sacramento

“As mayor, my top two environmental priorities in my first few months in office will be focusing on how we can build more housing, particularly infill housing” he said, which could address both affordability and climate by reducing sprawl and increasing efficiency.

“I will also put together a blue ribbon commission, bringing in policy experts, planners, building industry people and focus on how we can remove barriers... to develop projects.”

Flojaune “Flo” Cofer, senior director of policy at Public Health Advocates

“I want to make sure that we set some priorities for the city of Sacramento that include our climate goals, and we’re going to take action every year to make sure that we’re expending a portion of our budget to achieve them,” Cofer answered. “The second is, that I want to make sure that we actually have a standing committee on climate” to draw on the expertise and innovation of community members.

Richard Pan, former state senator

“I’m going to immediately try to take down the bureaucratic barriers to building infill housing,” Pan said. “We need to make sure that building infill housing is as easy as building anywhere else. And we need to promote active transportation. How would we do that? We need to have a city that responds, and takes care of blight so people can walk around neighborhoods and feel safe.”

Steve Hansen, a former City Council member

“I’m going to bring back a robust community bike share program that is city owned, or regionally owned because it is essential to connect to transit and to give people mobility options,” Hansen said.

“Second, I’m going to make sure that we continue to reform our building processes through policies that can encourage affordable housing development and housing at all levels of affordability. I want to make sure, too, that our air quality is prioritized and making sure disadvantaged communities have access to trees, air quality monitors and the public health they deserve with the air district.”

Jose Antonia Avina II, Marine Corps Reserve captain

“There is no planet B,” Avina said. “I would encourage everyone not to just focus on one or two, focus on all of them, work with the experts, bring them in and let’s pick up where they left off and give them the tools necessary to start implementing these plans. And let’s create a cleaner and sustainable city for everyone.”