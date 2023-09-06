Biking for a cause: Borden resident bikes to honor mother

Sep. 6—SOUTHERN INDIANA — With Norton Health Care's Bike to Beat Cancer coming up, a Borden cancer survivor is participating not only to help find a cure for the disease, but also to honor his mother.

This year's Bike to Beat Cancer will be Sept. 9 at the Norton Cancer Institute, Brownsboro, 4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd., Louisville. It will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chris Crews was diagnosed with cancer after visiting his chiropractor. During the visit he had an X-ray and the chiropractor noticed some abnormalities in Crews' lungs and lymph nodes.

Crews was referred for a CT scan and for a follow-up with his primary care physician. After the appointments, his physician ordered a biopsy to confirm his cancer diagnosis.

In 2010, Crews was diagnosed with Lymphoma. He started his treatments soon after his diagnosis, and they continued to 2011. Later in 2011, he was cancer-free and stopped treatments.

"I'm here now, and everything's fine," Crews said. "I went through chemotherapy, radiation, those kind of radiations with Norton Hospital and the Norton Cancer Institute."

Participating in the biking event is a way for Crews to give back to the cancer institute and to make a difference in the lives of people who live with cancer.

Crews is not only biking to help find a cure or to make a difference in people's lives, he is also doing this to honor his mother, Alberta Crews. His mother was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and died from the disease in 2018.

Five years ago, Crews and his family got together and formed a biking team named "Team 182" in honor of Alberta. They chose the name because 182 was her clock number for her job at Kmart.

"Mom was a hard worker; she was diligent, compassionate, resilient, loyal, and steadfast. She rarely missed a day's work," Crews wrote about his mother. "In short, Mom cared and she never gave up, ever. '182' is the best way I know to honor those qualities that I so admired in my mom...and to make those qualities central to our team."

So far, Team 182 has been able to raise a little over $4,700 for the foundation.

When his mother was diagnosed with cancer, Crews talked with her about his experience and told her to take things a day at a time.

"When you're diagnosed, there's this immediate thought of 'What's going to happen?'" Crews said. "You're thinking about the future and it's hard to slow down and just take things a day at a time and try to conquer what's in front of you."

"That's how we approach the ride. It's physically challenging, but you take each step at a time and each mile at a time," he added. "If you get into a situation where you run at out of steam and you're tired, just take it a step at a time."

Crews started getting into cycling after taking a vacation shortly after his mother's death. He and his family rented some bikes to ride around on the trip and they ended up enjoying it.

"During that time, I needed to get a little more healthy," Crews said. "One of the things that my oncologist always said is that because of my treatment, I really need to focus on being more healthy and having good heart health."

He could not find an exercise that he enjoyed, but once he started riding bikes he found that it was somewhat therapeutic to him. After the trip, he and his wife bought some bikes and started riding.

Team 182 will do the 35-mile route they have been doing since they started participating in the biking event.

"Afterwards, we go back home and have an after-party with friends and family who support us for the event," Crews said.