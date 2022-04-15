Bikini-clad female oil wrestlers arrested in Texas on marijuana charges

Five women who are members of the Hollywood Knockouts, bikini-clad female oil wrestlers who travel throughout the country for events, were arrested on marijuana charges while driving to Fort Worth for a performance on Tuesday, according to social media posts.

The performers were expected to be at Whiskey Garden on West 7th on Tuesday night when the event was canceled “due to some unfortunate circumstances with the wrestlers,” the venue said on Facebook Tuesday evening, about four hours before the event.

Whiskey Garden is trying to reschedule the event, according to the post. The bar did not explain what the circumstances were and did not respond to a request for comment.

Busted Newspaper, the following morning, posted the wrestlers’ mugshots from Wise County public records on its website and Facebook page.

Two of the women were charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, one was charged with possession between 2 and 4 ounces, and two were charges with possession of more than 4 ounces, according to the records. They were released on bond.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment or additional details.

Some of the performers were later seen commenting on the Facebook posts with their mugshots, saying that they were arrested after a traffic stop of their van and that they’re from California, where marijuana is legal.

“We already have someone coming to the show tonight because of it!” Kelly Ann Douglas wrote in a Facebook comment. “No such thing as bad publicity.”

The Hollywood Knockouts were scheduled to perform in Beaumont on Thursday and were traveling toward Katy on Friday morning.