Bikini-clad female oil wrestlers return to North Texas month after marijuana arrests

The Hollywood Knockouts, a touring show of bikini-clad female oil wrestlers, are coming to Fort Worth a month after five of their members were arrested in North Texas on marijuana charges.

On April 12, the five women were arrested in Wise County while the group was driving to Fort Worth for a performance.

Two of the women were charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, one was charged with possession between 2 and 4 ounces, and two were charges with possession of more than 4 ounces, according to a previous Star-Telegram article. They were later released on bond.

According to a Facebook event listing, the performers are set to be at Whiskey Garden on West 7th at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the same venue they were scheduled for in April before the arrests forced them to cancel.

Some of the performers later said the arrest and mugshots circulating online may have been good publicity for the group.