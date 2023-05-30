Bikini-clad mother accused of shooting at police

May 30—A Zionsville mother wearing a bikini shot at police as they chased her and her children Monday, authorities said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office was already aware that Lauren Cupp, 35, was wanted in Hancock County on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and battery resulting in injury.

Then a woman called 911 just after noon Monday to say Cupp and her children were walking in the Royal Run neighborhood.

Whitestown Police officers got there first and approached Cupp near the neighborhood clubhouse and she ran from them, BCSO Deputy Wesley Garst wrote in a news statement.

Cupp's older child pulled the younger child in a wagon behind their mother through yards as WPD officers John Pogorov and Reggie Thomas pursued, WPD Cpt. of Operations Chris Burcham said.

"After the foot pursuit began, Ms. Cupp brandished a firearm, discharged a single shot in the direction of pursuing officers, within the residential neighborhood," Burcham said. "She starts to walk away, pulls a firearm out of her purse, and said something to the effect of 'Today isn't the day.'"

Burcham said police did not return fire, and no one was injured.

Cupp, wearing a bikini top with a towel covering her hips and a floppy hat on her head, then left her children and ran into a wooded area, according to dispatch records. Police quickly moved the children to safety, and the Indiana Department of Child Services placed Cupp's children in the care of a relative, Garst said.

Zionsville Police Officer Josh Stutsman and his K9 partner Mika later led police to Cupp's hiding place in the woods, Garst said.

Cupp was booked into the Boone County Jail in Lebanon on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent, and resisting law enforcement. Hamilton County authorities asked that she also be held to face charges there.

The Hancock County warrant was issued in October, and the sheriff's department has tried multiple times to serve it, "but she never answered the door," Garst said. Police don't generally kick in doors for misdemeanor warrants, so they were waiting to find her outside of her home, he said.

Cupp previously posted video on what police identified as her TikTok account of her ignoring the "domestic terrorism" of police knocking on the door to serve the Hancock County warrant.

She also posted a video plea for help as she hid in the woods Monday, Burcham said.