Bilfinger sees annual revenue in line with expectations

The logo of industrial services provider Bilfinger is displayed on a building wall at the company's headquarters. Uwe Anspach/dpa

The German construction, engineering, and services firm, Bilfinger, said on Monday that it expects its full-year revenue will meet its earlier forecast.

The company expects full-year revenue to be within the outlook range of € 4.3 billion ($4.6 billion) to €4.6 billion euros.

Earnings before taxes, interest and amortization (EBITA) margin is now expected to be at 4.3%, exceeding the outlook of 3.8% to 4.1%. The operative EBITA margin has developed towards the upper end of the outlook and is expected to amount to 4%.

Bilfinger is scheduled to release its annual preliminary business figures on February 14.