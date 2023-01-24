Bilfinger SE's (ETR:GBF) high hedge funds ownership speaks for itself as stock continues to impress, up 5.5% over last week

If you want to know who really controls Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are hedge funds with 44% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, hedge funds investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit €1.2b in market cap. The one-year return on investment is currently 29% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bilfinger.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bilfinger?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bilfinger does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bilfinger's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 44% of Bilfinger shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Cevian Capital AB, with ownership of 29%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 6.0% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Bilfinger

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bilfinger. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bilfinger that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

