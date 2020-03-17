Bilibili: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $288.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $185.1 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $973.6 million.

Bilibili expects full-year revenue in the range of $308.8 million to $316 million.

Bilibili shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.35, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

