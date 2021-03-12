Bilibili Wins Nod for $3 Billion Hong Kong Second Listing

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. has received the green light from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its proposed second listing, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S.-listed technology firm could raise about $3 billion from the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Details of the offering are not final and could change, the people said. A representative for Bilibili didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The approval was previously reported by IFR, which said the share sale could launch as soon as next week.

Bilibili would join a rapidly expanding group of Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, pressured by tensions between China and the U.S. and beckoned by the Asian financial center’s increasingly hot market for new listings.

Prospective entrants include online car-sales website Autohome Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Tencent Music Entertainment Group. is also looking at selling shares in the city.

Bilibili, whose backers include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sony Corp., started in 2010 as a website serving up Japanese animation to eager young viewers in China. It has broadened its offering to become a platform incorporating anime as well as comics and mobile videogames, generating revenue from advertising, live-streaming and premium memberships.

Companies like Bilibili benefited in 2020 from consumers trapped in their homes by the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment platform had 202 million average monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 55% increase over the same period in 2019.

Read More: Chinese Video Site Serves Teens Anime With Side of Nationalism

Bilibili’s 2018 initial public offering in New York raised $483 million and made chief executive officer Chen Rui a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Its American depositary shares have risen more than ninefold from their original offer price of $11.50, closing at $110.44 each on Thursday and giving the firm a market value of $39 billion.

Story continues

In the last quarter of 2020, the company posted a net loss of 827.8 million yuan ($127.6 million), widening from 382.8 million yuan in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile its sales jumped 91% to 3.8 billion yuan.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are leading the deal.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.