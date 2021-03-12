Bilibili Wins Nod for $3 Billion Hong Kong Second Listing

Julia Fioretti and Vinicy Chan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. has received the green light from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its proposed second listing, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S.-listed technology firm could raise about $3 billion from the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Details of the offering are not final and could change, the people said. A representative for Bilibili didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The approval was previously reported by IFR, which said the share sale could launch as soon as next week.

Bilibili would join a rapidly expanding group of Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, pressured by tensions between China and the U.S. and beckoned by the Asian financial center’s increasingly hot market for new listings.

Prospective entrants include online car-sales website Autohome Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Tencent Music Entertainment Group. is also looking at selling shares in the city.

Bilibili, whose backers include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sony Corp., started in 2010 as a website serving up Japanese animation to eager young viewers in China. It has broadened its offering to become a platform incorporating anime as well as comics and mobile videogames, generating revenue from advertising, live-streaming and premium memberships.

Companies like Bilibili benefited in 2020 from consumers trapped in their homes by the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment platform had 202 million average monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 55% increase over the same period in 2019.

Read More: Chinese Video Site Serves Teens Anime With Side of Nationalism

Bilibili’s 2018 initial public offering in New York raised $483 million and made chief executive officer Chen Rui a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Its American depositary shares have risen more than ninefold from their original offer price of $11.50, closing at $110.44 each on Thursday and giving the firm a market value of $39 billion.

In the last quarter of 2020, the company posted a net loss of 827.8 million yuan ($127.6 million), widening from 382.8 million yuan in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile its sales jumped 91% to 3.8 billion yuan.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are leading the deal.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rakuten Soars on Report Japan Post Weighs Buying Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Inc. surged the most in more than four years after local media reported Japan Post Holdings Co. may buy a stake in the online retailer to deepen their partnership in e-commerce.Shares of Rakuten soared as much as 11% in Tokyo on Friday, the biggest intraday gain since February 2017, while Japan Post climbed as much as 5.6%. An agreement would build on an existing alliance on logistics forged last year, when the two companies agreed to share data and team up on parcel deliveries.The pair have called a press conference for 3 p.m. in Tokyo, without specifying the topic. Japan Post is considering buying a stake in Rakuten of “several percent,” the Nikkei newspaper reported.Japan’s e-commerce pioneer has benefited from a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, but faces stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc. Last year, the company scaled back plans to offer free shipping after pushback from sellers using its platform prompted regulatory scrutiny. Rakuten is also expanding rapidly into wireless mobile, hoping to disrupt the staid industry.(Updates with details from Nikkei’s report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low Premiums on Parts of Indian Credit Prompt Calls for RBI Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening premiums are often a sign of a strong credit market, but in India recently it’s more about dislocations in the yield curve due to central bank interventions.As the Reserve Bank of India tries to tame borrowing costs amid the pandemic, spreads on five- and 10-year rupee corporate bonds that usually move in lockstep have diverged, with premiums on the shorter notes falling. The problem is that it’s not happening because of strong demand.It’s a byproduct of the RBI focusing on keeping the benchmark 10-year sovereign yield from rising. That’s sparking an increase in corporate premiums based on the rate, while some shorter company spreads decline.“The Reserve Bank of India should probably pay more attention to corporate bond spreads across the curve,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Co. “This would also entail curbing spreads on semi-liquid government bonds that then directly compete with corporate bonds, especially in the medium-duration space where corporate bond issuance needs may be higher.”The dislocation is affecting debt sales too. The number of rupee corporate bond issues due in more than five years since Feb. 1, when the government announced higher-than-expected borrowings, has jumped to 66, the most in four years for the period, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Issues with tenors of as much as five years dropped to 166, the least in eight years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Baidu Seeks Up to $3.6 Billion in Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Search engine giant Baidu Inc. is seeking to raise as much as HK$28 billion ($3.6 billion) in a second listing in Hong Kong, kicking off the second such share sale by a U.S.-traded Chinese firm in the city this year.Nasdaq-listed Baidu is selling 95 million shares in the offering and has set a maximum price of HK$295 for the portion of the sale reserved for Hong Kong retail investors, it said in a regulatory filing Thursday. That price represents a 19% premium to Baidu’s Wednesday closing price in New York. Baidu rose 6.8% on Thursday.Baidu aims to set the final price before the U.S. market open on March 17 and start trading in Hong Kong on March 23. At $3.6 billion, it would be the biggest so-called homecoming listing of a U.S.-traded Chinese company in Hong Kong since JD.com Inc.’s June 2020 offering, which raised $4.5 billion.Baidu follows online car-sales website Autohome Inc. in seeking a trading foothold in the Asian financial hub this year, after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Other companies looking at selling shares in the city include Tencent Music Entertainment Group and video company Bilibili Inc.Autohome raised $688 million after pricing its Hong Kong share sale at about a 5.5% discount to its last closing price in New York on Monday.A growing cohort of U.S.-traded Chinese firms have been listing in Hong Kong amid deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies. The second listings enable the companies to expand their investor bases closer to their home markets.The trend has boosted the listing volumes of Hong Kong’s bourse, which now has a growing contingent of tech companies listed there. The city has had a bumper start to the year for initial public offerings, such as video startup Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion debut in February. The Chinese company’s shares are trading 168% above their offering price.Once one of China’s tech leaders, Baidu is now playing catch-up as the country’s internet users increasingly shift from desktop to mobile. In recent years the company has spent billions of dollars in areas such as language learning and autonomous driving, betting on smart devices and vehicles of the future.Read more: Baidu’s Back With an $80 Billion Rally and Electric Car AmbitionBank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering, while China International Capital Corp., UBS Group AG and CCB International (Holdings) Ltd. are joint global coordinators, according to Thursday’s filing.(Adds Baidu’s shares move in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Temasek-Backed Openspace Ventures Closes $200 Million Third Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Openspace Ventures, backed by Temasek Holdings Pte, has closed its third Southeast Asia fund at $200 million as the venture capital firm seeks to replicate its successes in startups across the region.The amount boosts the Singapore-based firm’s total committed capital under management to $425 million across three funds, co-founders Shane Chesson and Hian Goh said in an interview. Investors in the new fund include Germany’s DEG, Norway’s Norfund AS, U.S. asset manager 57 Stars LLC and Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc.Openspace was among the earliest investors in Gojek, the ride-hailing upstart that went on to become Indonesia’s most valuable unicorn, as well as Biofourmis Pte, which uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized care. The startup last year secured $100 million from backers led by SoftBank Group Corp., nearly tripling its valuation. Its first, $90 million fund has returned 35.3%, according to the company.“Our peers may do more deals, but our hit rate has been high,” said Chesson. Openspace’s portfolio of 33 companies in 12 countries also includes Indonesian telemedicine app Halodoc, Filipino video-sharing platform Kumu, Indonesian agriculture-tech startup TaniHub and Finnomena, a digital wealth management platform in Thailand.Chesson and Goh launched Openspace, then known as NSI Ventures, in 2014, when Singapore’s VC industry was still at its nascent stages. Since then, the industry has boomed. Assets under management by Southeast Asia-focused VC firms grew to $8.9 billion in 2019, a sixfold increase from 2010, according to data complied by Preqin. They raised $2 billion in 2019, up from $100 million in 2010.The two partners had become friends while studying for their MBAs at INSEAD in Singapore in 2004. Goh then founded the Asia Food Channel, which he later sold to Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. for about $66 million, while Chesson worked on tech deals at Citigroup Inc. in Hong Kong.They started investing as angel investors and in 2013 made a pitch to Dilhan Pillay, who at that time was part of Temasek’s enterprise development group, on working together to grow Singapore’s fledgling startup ecosystem. The coffee meeting with Pillay, now set to take over as the state investment firm’s chief executive officer in October, led to a series of official pitches and discussions with other teams at Temasek.Around 2014, Temasek decided to pump $90 million into four local venture capital firms -- NSI Ventures, Monk’s Hill Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Golden Gate Ventures -- to help grow the industry. The firms have all launched bigger funds in recent years, giving birth to companies like Carousell, valued at $850 million.“The technology startup ecosystem in Singapore is so vibrant now and Dilhan helped make it happen through backing funds like ours as well as others,” Goh said.Openspace’s team of 25 people is made up of 12 different nationalities. It has made some key hires including Jessica Huang Pouleur, a former Walt Disney executive who joined as executive director in October to lead OSV+, the company’s first growth fund targeted at mid-stage tech startups in the region.“We are seeing a high volume of early-stage companies beginning to mature and that’s creating really attractive investment opportunities,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roblox gains steam after market debut as Cathie Wood's Ark picks up shares

    The California-based company's stock was up 5.3% in late morning trades, after having risen more than 20% earlier in the day, also boosting the value of the shares held by founder David Baszucki - known to Roblox users as his avatar "builderman" - to more than $4.6 billion. Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund (ETF) said it had bought more than 500,000 shares of Roblox, weighting it at 0.47% of the fund and adding to the strongest opening ever for a direct stock market listing.

  • Robinhood Reports Surging Growth in Female Crypto Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the popular trading app under scrutiny over concerns it’s made investing too much like a game, said Thursday that the number of female crypto traders on its platform has surged seven times from the end of 2020 in an encouraging sign of rising diversity within the male-dominated financial system.“While women remain underrepresented on Robinhood Crypto compared with our total active customer base, it is notable that 40 percent of Robinhood active women customers are crypto traders,” the company said in a blog post. “These figures are encouraging and prove that crypto can be a powerful tool in decentralizing power in finance.”Robinhood Crypto currently offers seven tradeable coins, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, which has doubled in value so far this year.Read More: Robinhood CEO Rebukes Critics in Call for Ubiquitous InvestingFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV startup Canoo plans to roll out American-built, pod-like electric pickup in 2023

    Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it will introduce an American-built pod-like electric pickup truck in 2023, following in the footsteps of several rivals also entering the most popular segment of the U.S. automotive market. Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila revealed the timing for the truck ahead of an Automobility LA event on Thursday. Aquila told Reuters he was aiming to launch the rounded, snub-nosed truck in the first quarter of 2023, and Canoo will build the vehicle in a U.S. microfactory it intends to open.

  • Crispr Therapeutics Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

    Crispr Therapeutics shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 79 to 84.

  • Tesla, Nio stocks surge after Mizuho analyst said buy the EV leaders

    Shares of Tesla Inc. and Nio Inc. rallied Thursday, after Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh recommended investors buy the respective leaders in their electric vehicle markets, while setting bullish price targets.

  • Vaxart: The ‘Show Me’ Story Still Has Potential, Says Analyst

    The stock market has been pulled aggressively in both directions in 2021, but the moves are relatively tame compared to the wild ride of Vaxart (VXRT) stock. Toward the end of January, shares more than doubled in less than a week due to the formidable pairing of high short interest and the hope of positive Phase 1 results for the company’s oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate VXA-CoV-1. In the end, the stock took a 60% hammering, after Vaxart’s offering failed to deliver evidence of neutralizing antibodies in the study’s participants. The results, however, haven’t deterred Vaxart from progressing its Covid-19 program further. In its defense, the differentiated oral vaccine caused multiple immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 antigens and the company now plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in 2Q21. The company will move forward with a placebo-controlled trial with a prime/boost regimen, and the aim of pinpointing the best dose for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate; after which, a proof of concept Phase 2b trial should commence with the identified dose outside of the U.S., with the participation of ~900 Covid-19 naïve volunteers. “Meanwhile,” says B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani, “A planned comparator study of T cell response between VXA-CoV2-1 and mRNA vaccines is expected to reaffirm the strength of cellular immune response, in our view. In addition to ongoing preclinical and clinical studies, we believe the development of VXA-CoV2-1 could likely be expedited with a human challenge study, noting U.K. has already allowed conducting such a study in young adults challenged with C-19 virus in controlled environment.” Despite the recent travails, Mamtani remains in VXRT's corner, reiterating a Buy rating, along with a $13 price target. The figure was reduced from $16 due to Mamtani no longer believing Vaxart will secure a EUA (emergency use authorization) for its vaccine in 2021. Nevertheless, upside from current levels is still ~88%. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here) Other Street analysts have yet to update their Vaxart models and Mamtani’s is currently the sole recent review on record. (See VXRT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 35 of the most iconic red carpet looks in Grammys history

    The 63rd Grammy Awards are on Sunday, March 14. Here are the best red carpet looks over the last six decades.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

    The White House says President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. — Direct states to make all American adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. — Deliver vaccines directly to up to an additional 700 community health centers that reach underserved communities, increasing the total number of participating centers to 950.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.