Bilingual Story Time at Cooke County Library

Feb. 16—The Cooke County Library is hosting its first Bilingual Story Time.

This event will include stories and activities in both Spanish and English to help reach more families.

"I think there's a need in the community," said Reiter. "We have a lot of Spanish-speaking families, but we also have a lot of English-speaking families who want to learn Spanish."

The library is receiving additional help from some of the parents who are fluent in both languages.

"We have two volunteers who are coming in to do the story time: Miss Og and Miss Itzel," said Kimberly Reiter, the children's coordinator for the library. "They are moms with little kids who attend our regular story times. It's a good way for them to share their bilingual knowledge with the community, and we're hoping this appeals to all children and parents, regardless of what language they speak."

This is also a chance for the library to share the books in its Spanish collection.

"We have a Spanish collection for all ages," said Reiter. "Some of the books that we got recently were from the US Texas Book Festival grant, and one list of those is in Spanish."

The first event is Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and will be themed around the topic of love. The library is hoping to host bilingual story time once a month on the third Wednesday of each month for now, but there is a possibility for growth in the future based on community reaction.

The Cooke County Library is located at 200 S. Weaver St. near Braum's. For more information, call 940-668-5530.