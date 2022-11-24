Bill Ackman Says Pershing Has Large Notional Short Position Against HK Dollar

Sofia Horta e Costa and Max Zimmerman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman, founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP, said he’s betting against the Hong Kong dollar and its peg with the greenback.

Pershing owns a “large notional position” in Hong Kong dollar put options -- bearish wagers on the currency -- he said in a tweet, adding that the peg no longer made sense for Hong Kong.

“In light of the US/China decoupling of recent years, we find it particularly surprising, almost embarrassing, for China to continue to peg the HK dollar to the U.S. dollar,” Ackman wrote in a second tweet. He referenced a Bloomberg Opinion column on the peg by Richard Cookson about pressure building on the currency.

The city’s dollar has been pegged to the greenback since 1983 and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, its de-facto central bank, has a mandate to keep it trading at HK$7.75 to HK$7.85 per US dollar. Sustained weakness this year has prompted authorities to defend the currency’s peg on multiple occasions, by mopping up liquidity and sending borrowing costs higher.

A representative for the HKMA wasn’t immediately able to comment Thursday.

The Hong Kong dollar was little changed around 7.8140 per US dollar on Thursday.

Before this month, it had been trading near the weak end of its band since May, as investors borrowed the currency cheaply and sold it against the higher-yielding greenback. But that so-called carry trade became less attractive after the HKMA’s intervention shrank the interbank liquidity pool by about 70%.

That means Ackman’s bet may be a lonely one. There’s little evidence in the derivatives market to suggest significant bearish bets. Three-month risk reversals for the US-Hong Kong dollar pair, a gauge of its expected direction over that time frame, have flipped negative, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s Hong Kong’s call to change the peg or not, and the optimal option is to keep it,” said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX & rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. “And there’s no way for it to be broken by speculators.”

Previous Wagers

It’s not the first time Ackman bet the Hong Kong dollar peg will break. He told a conference in 2011 that he’d placed a wager looking for the Hong Kong dollar to appreciate using call options, which proved fruitless. He said the Hong Kong dollar was “materially” undervalued at the time.

In 2020, Kyle Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital Management, started a new highly-leveraged fund to make all-or-nothing wagers on a collapse in Hong Kong’s currency peg. His bet incurred big losses last year, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission case.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan took aim at short sellers such as Ackman and Bass, without naming them.

“If you bet against the Hong Kong dollar, you are bound to lose,” Chan said in a speech at a global bankers summit in the city on Nov. 3. “You can verify my advice with certain hedge fund managers in the US who have been wrong about Hong Kong dollar time and again.”

--With assistance from Chester Yung.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

