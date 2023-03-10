Bill Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

Tim Smith
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.

Companies backed by venture capital use SVB both for loans and operating cash. The government could also choose to guarantee deposits in exchange for warrants to enable the firm to raise new funds, he said.

SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker on Thursday moved to quash concern surrounding the bank’s financial position, recommending customers “stay calm.”

SVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Fund Giants Advise Pulling Cash

The banks clients include venture capital investors and Becker asked them to support the lender just as it’s supported them over the past 40 years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bear Stearns, the investment firm that failed during the 2008 global financial crisis, was later bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co., a move that CEO Jamie Dimon has since said he regrets making.

