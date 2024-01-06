Bill Ackman’s Wife Faces New Round of Plagiarism Accusations

New plagiarism accusations have been leveled against Neri Oxman, wife of Bill Ackman, the billionaire who led the charge to oust Claudine Gay as Harvard president, in part because of plagiarism. Business Insider reports that it found 15 passages from Oxman’s 2010 doctoral dissertation were copied from Wikipedia without any attribution to the crowd-sourced encyclopedia, among other instances of plagiarism. Ackman seized on plagiarism allegations against Gay as a reason she should resign—after weeks of pushing for her ouster over her remarks about antisemitism. Before BI’s latest report, Ackman tweeted: “It is unfortunate that my actions to address problems in higher education have led to these attacks on my family.”

