Bill Ackman, Wife Neri Oxman Buy 5% Stake in Tel Aviv Bourse

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have bought 5% of the main stock exchange in Israel for roughly $17 million, making the hedge-fund billionaire’s first major investment in the country since its war with Hamas erupted.

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. said it had completed the sale of an 18.5% stake to a group of foreign and local investors for 242 million shekels ($64 million). Ackman and Oxman were the only ones it named.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. arranged the deal.

Ackman has a personal net worth of $2.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has spoken out against the rise in antisemitism since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and the Israeli military responded with an offensive on Gaza.

