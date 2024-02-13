Bill advances to allow armed Iowa teachers
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
Per the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), 31,159 industrial robots were purchased by North American companies in 2023, down from 44,196. Certainly there are economic factors driving potential sales, going forward, including many industries’ stated hiring issues.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
Meta's Threads has begun testing “today’s top topics” in the United States, Mark Zuckerberg shared in a post on the app.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 230 employees worldwide as part of the company’s efforts to advance its focus on “the AI-enabled workplace of the future.”
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.
Left guard Joe Thuney was placed on injured reserve Saturday, while running back Jerick McKinnon was activated.
What we learned about brain health, running and more this week.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Not so long ago, things were looking bleak for SoftBank, the investment holding company headed by eclectic -- and controversial -- tech mogul Masayoshi Son. The Vision Fund, SoftBank's venture arm, posted a $6.2 billion loss in Q2 2023, tied to WeWork and other unfortunate bets. While consensus remains mixed on the Vision Fund's long-term prospects, it's on the upswing for now -- and what an upswing it is.
Some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Meta and Apple, have joined the US AI Safety Institute Consortium. This entity is tasked with carrying out actions outlined in Biden’s recent AI-focused executive order.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
Google Assistant as we knew it is on the way out. Late last year, Google added AI capabilities from its chatbot Bard to Google Assistant, allowing the virtual helper to make sense of images and draw on data in emails, documents and more. It'll be mobile-only; Google Assistant devices like Nest and Home speakers and displays won't see changes just yet.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
The FTC is accusing Microsoft of contradicting its pledge to allow Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-acquisition.