Bill aims to ease hour restrictions on some of Florida’s working teens

State lawmakers on Tuesday will focus on a proposed bill that could loosen restrictions for minors in the workforce.

If it becomes law, the proposal would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to work more than 8 hours in a day.

They could also work more than 30 hours in a week and drop out of school to work full time.

Florida Senate Bill 1596 — Employment of Minors — was proposed by District 20 Sen. Danny Burgess and filed in early January.

Some child labor activists believe it could expose teens to more worker abuse and continue the cycle of poverty by keeping kids out of school.

The Committee on Commerce and Tourism is set to discuss the bill at 9 a.m. in Tallahassee.

