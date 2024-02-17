A new bill would allow California universities and community colleges to hire undocumented students

The push to allow California universities and colleges to employ undocumented students without legal work permits is moving forward with the support of some California lawmakers.

Assemblyman David Alvarez, D-San Diego, introduced historic legislation this week that would direct the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges systems to employ these students who often struggle to secure paid, on-campus jobs, internships and research opportunities.

“They’re unable to use their talents to work, so this bill is just focused on giving those young people that opportunity,” Alvarez said in an interview with The Sacramento Bee.

California is home to the largest population of undocumented college students, with about 83,000 people, according to data from the American Communities Survey.

Alvarez’s legislation, Assembly Bill 2586, comes one month after the UC Board of Regents backed away from a commitment to find a pathway to hire undocumented students who aren’t covered by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Recent court rulings have blocked new DACA applications, which provide work permits and protection from deportation to eligible youths who were brought to the United States as children.

Last year, UC regents stated their intention to consider employing these students anyway after prominent immigration legal scholars within the UC and Ivy League argued it was possible under federal immigration law.

But the regents then scrapped the plan, citing “significant risks” to students, staff and the UC system.

If passed, the bill would require the CSU and California community college system to employ students but the UC regents would still need to pass a resolution before moving forward with any action.

That is because of a greater autonomy within the UC compared to other systems, Alvarez said. He does expect the UC regents to pass a resolution if the bill becomes law. The UC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re responding to a need that is very real,” Alvarez said. “They just want to get to work and we can’t wait for them to be allowed to do so.”