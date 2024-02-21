New bill would allow drivers to not sign traffic tickets if they are pulled over

It’s been five months since an Atlanta police officer Tased church deacon Johnny Hollman when he refused to sign a traffic ticket. Hollman died.

Now, Georgia lawmakers have a plan to de-escalate those kinds of traffic stops.

The Georgia House passed a bill that would mean police cannot arrest drivers who refuse to sign traffic citations.

Body cam video showed that fateful August night when Hollman, 64, initially refused to sign a traffic citation.

“I suggest you sign this ticket,” the officer told Hollman.

After a scuffle, the officer tased Hollman, which medical examiners said caused Hollman’s death.

That officer has since been fired.

But it’s these kinds of confrontations that have worried both police officers and drivers.

“This bill addresses the moment of conflict,” state Rep. Yasmin Neal said.

Neal, a Democrat, knows all about policing. She served in both the Clayton County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office.

She wrote the bill that would allow drivers to refuse to sign those citations. The officer would simply write “driver refused to sign” on the ticket instead, and Neal told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that those conflicts would be diffused.

“It’s nice to know that we can finally move it, pass it, and make sure everyone goes home safely at the end of the night,” Neal said.

But there are consequences for refusing to sign.

Drivers couldn’t pre-pay tickets and they’d have to appear in court. Failure to do so would mean immediate arrest.

Republican Rep. Bill Hutchens threw his support behind the bill early on.

As the former commander of the Georgia State Patrol, he told Elliot that he’s had run-ins with difficult drivers.

“You know, having spent the majority of my life in public safety, I’m well aware of what occurs on the side of the road at traffic stops,” Hutchens said.

The House overwhelmingly passed this bill. Now it heads over to the Senate.

