Bill to allow tribes in SD to apply for housing grant, loan program passes through committee

PIERRE — A legislative committee voted Friday to allow tribes across South Dakota to access funds meant to create housing infrastructure.

That's because in the 2023 legislation, known as SB 41, that allocated $200 million of American Rescue Plan Act and state dollars in the forms of loans and grants to housing projects across the state, tribes were initially left out due to an accidental oversight in the bill's language.

HB 1041 sailed through the House State Affairs committee with a vote of 12 yeses, and one no vote coming from Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

S.D. Representative Tyler Tordsen listens as Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

Rep. Tyler Tordsen, R-Sioux Falls, who carried the bill explained tribes were excluded because SB 41 applied to political subdivisions of the state. Tribes, because of their sovereign status, are not considered political subdivisions.

"There's some housing challenges in our rural communities and in tribal communities," Tordsen said, noting the bill's language included an emergency clause so if passed, the bill becomes law soon after the Governor signs her name. "We think this is super important."

Hansen questioned how much of the $200 million had already been allocated to other housing projects across the state. Tordsen replied he believed most of the grant money had been allocated but that there were still plenty of loans eligible.

Since the housing grant and loan program came online during the late summer through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, 84 projects have applied for financial support, according to South Dakota Searchlight. In total, around $134 million has been spent from the fund.

The rollout of SB 41 came after months of delays in the rules making process that would allow developers to access either $100 million in loans or $100 million in grants for creating housing. That's on top of the yearlong battle it took to get the program up and started during the 2022 legislative session.

HB 1041 now heads to the House for a full vote of the chamber. If passed, the bill will go over to the Senate for the next part of the legislative process.

