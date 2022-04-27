Bill would allow victims of sexual abuse as adults to sue. Will it become law?

A measure to allow adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers is gaining momentum in New York for the second year in a row.

The Senate passed the legislation Tuesday, leaving it in the hands of the Assembly. The bill would allow a one-year window for survivors of sexual abuse as adults to sue their abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred.

The legislation traveled a similar path last year but fizzled out in the Assembly, with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes questioning whether adults needed extra time to report abuse in their past.

This time around, advocates are hoping to see the bill through into law.

“Survivors of sexual assault and abuse in New York are subject to an unjust, restrictive statute of limitations that, for far too long, has prevented them from pursuing the justice they deserve,” said New York State Trial Lawyers president Halina Radchenko this week.

What would the legislation do?

The bill is similar to the Child Victims Act, which passed in 2019 and gave adults a one-year window to sue those who allegedly abused them as children. That window was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately, the law paved the way for more than 10,000 lawsuits in New York.

If the Adults Survivors Act is enacted as law, adult abuse survivors would have one year to launch a civil claim.

“Everyone deserves their chance at justice,” said Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, on Twitter earlier this month.

Both bills find justification in the fact that New York's existing statutes of limitations “were insufficient in giving survivors of these heinous crimes enough time to pursue justice through criminal charges or filing a civil lawsuit,” the text of the bill reads.

In 2019, the state Legislature expanded the civil and criminal statute of limitations for several felony offenses, including rape. But the measure, advocates said, still only allows victims between one to five years to file a civil lawsuit.

Who could this bill help?

The legislation could open up opportunities for people to get around the statute of limitations that barred them from seeking legal action against their alleged abusers.

One high-profile example could be E. Jean Carroll, a New York writer who in 2019 accused former President Donald Trump of sexual abuse. She claims he raped her in a New York City department store's dressing room in the 1990s.

In an online essay published this week, Carroll made clear that she’d utilize the Adult Survivors Act to sue over her assault. She filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2019.

“If you pass the Adult Survivors Act, it will give me, and so many other sexual assault survivors in New York, the chance to hold our attackers responsible,” she wrote in a letter to the Assembly, published with her essay.

E. Jean Carroll, who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse following a hearing in her defamation lawsuit against Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in New York.

Other supporters include some of the more than 200 women who alleged that New York City gynecologist Robert Hadden sexually abused them in his office over two decades in the 1990s and 2000s.

Hadden was indicted on abuse charges in Sept. 2020, but the proposed legislation would give individual survivors a chance to bring civil legal action against him.

