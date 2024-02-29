Bill allowing Louisianians to conceal carry without permits passes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Most Louisianians will soon be able to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

During a crime-focused special legislative session, which continued Wednesday, Feb. 28, Republican State Representative Mike Johnson of Pineville urged his fellow lawmakers to pass the bill that would apply to gun owners who are 18 and older.

“People are getting raped, murdered, carjacked, assaulted, and in most cases, those people are defenseless,” said Johnson. “You vote for this bill today and give the citizens of Louisiana the right to defend themselves.”

The bill that would eliminate the cost and training to conceal their weapon received bipartisan support.

“Just about everybody got a gun, so if you want to protect yourself, you better have one, too,” said State Representative Wilford Carter (D-Lake Charles). “That’s how I see it.”

Cost of tough-on-crime legislation uncertain as bills sail through special session

The Republican-backed bill, however, didn’t receive support from all Republican legislators.

Some worry the bill could lead to more gun violence.

“Law enforcement by and large, the ones who I’ve talked to, they’ve not come out against the bill, but it doesn’t appear that they’re for the bill,” said Representative Joe Stagni (R-Kenner). “So, I won’t be supporting the bill.”

Lawmakers voted 75-28 to pass the bill.

It now heads to Governor Jeff Landry’s desk for his signature. The law would take effect July 4.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.