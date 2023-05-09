New bill would ban Florida students from using social media at school
A bill heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature would change the way your kids use their cell phones in school.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bills. The federal government has also restricted access to TikTok on government-issued devices.
“This was an attempted de facto termination of Dr. Swayne and it was not done in good faith.”
Florida Senate approves bill to start school days later
Here's what these students want you to know.
Lawmakers rejected HB 313, which would have ensured pads, tampons or other products were available in school bathrooms.
The starting pay for the positions is $25.50, $24.50 and $23.50 per hour, respectively.
What’s the best advice you ever got from a teacher? In honor Teacher Appreciation Week, here's what Americans from across the nation told us.
The bond of friendship between Iran and Utah started at a Utah State University graduation ceremony. | Opinion
As America’s schools continue to face mounting teacher shortages — particularly in low-income communities and crucial subject areas like special education — it’s encouraging to see long-needed legislation like the American Teacher Act and the Pay Teachers Act, which seek to raise the salaries of K-12 educators to at least $60,000. Either bill would be […]
Israeli authorities demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, drawing harsh condemnation from the European Union. COGAT, a branch of the Israeli military, said in a statement that the building, located about 2 km from Bethlehem, had been constructed illegally and "was found to be dangerous to the safety of anyone studying or otherwise visiting there," and thus an Israeli court "had ordered it demolished." The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians, on its official Twitter account, said it was "appalled" by the school's demolition, which it said would affect 60 Palestinian children.
Biden has wiped out $42 billion in student loan debt for PSLF borrowers, but millions of Americans remain in limbo as the battle for widespread forgiveness continues.
High school student accused of authoring a viral Snapchat post threatening to shoot up schools is in jail facing multiple felony charges.
Tia Bess was also part of a lawsuit against Duval County schools' masking policies before moving to Clay County.
The teacher pleaded not guilty to the charges March 7, and a jury trial has been set for July.
The end of the 2022-2023 school year is rapidly approaching, but the exact date school ends in Florida varies in each county. Here's a full list:
Two of the four students killed in November were seniors.
Texas Senator Barbara Gervin-Hawkins told CBS Austin that young lives could be saved with bleeding station training to help after a school shooting.
President Kristina M. Johnson is joining thousands of freshly minted alumni who will be leaving Ohio State after commencement Sunday.