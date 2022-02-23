Bill banning life without the possibility of parole for juveniles fails to pass New Mexico legislature

Light fades outside the New Mexico State Capitol on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M., as the Legislature debates record-setting proposals for spending increases on everything from state police salaries to shelter for the homeless and election administration.

Cathy Flores said she constantly worries that one day she may come face-to-face with her son's killer, so she chooses to speak out against legislative efforts to ban life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.

John Gamble was 16-years-old at the time he was charged as a serious youthful offender for killing Flores' son, Joseph Garcia in 2008.

Court records show Garcia's body was found off a dirt road in Carlsbad, New Mexico after being beaten to death with a rifle and set on fire.

"I feel like it was just yesterday when two officers walked up to my door and told me what had happened with my son," Flores told the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

A photo of Joseph Garcia provided to the Carlsbad Current-Argus by his mother.

Flores feared victims of violent crimes were unaware of Senate Bill 43 — also known as the "Second Chance" bill — which would have guaranteed a parole hearing for teens found guilty of first-degree murder after 15 years.

The bill was pulled from consideration on Feb. 13 by its sponsors after weeks of heated debate with just four days left in the 2022 Legislative Session.

New Mexico Sens. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-16), Gail Chasey (D-18) and Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D-15) said they plan to reintroduce a similar bill next year.

"In the final week of the session, it has been frustrating to watch as a chorus of voices (was) drowned out by a handful of district attorneys and other parties who have misrepresented this issue to victims of tragedy across our state," they said in a joint statement published by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

"While we have negotiated in good faith, these parties have continued to move the goalposts, attempting to amend this bill beyond recognition."

The bill's supporters suggest SB 43 offers serious youthful offenders rehabilitation and an opportunity to reenter society, while detractors argued it promotes leniency on crime and denies justice to victims and their families.

Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia — including three of New Mexico's neighbors Texas, Colorado and Utah — banned life without parole for adolescents.

In New Mexico, no incarcerated juveniles have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The possibility for change

In 2006 Carissa McGee was charged with two counts of attempted murder. She was 16 when she was accused of stabbing her mother 20 times and her older sister 15 times in Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to an Associated Press report.

McGee told the Associated Press she struggled with suicide and depression after she came out as a lesbian when she was 15 and was rejected by her mother, leading up to the attack.

McGee was sentenced to 21 years in prison but was released in 2014 after serving just nine years, according to the AP.

Carissa McGee

"It was because I had light at the end of my tunnel that I used my 21-year prison sentence to redeem my choices and to improve my behaviors. The light at the end of the tunnel was having a parole date and it encouraged me to use my incarceration to become a better person," McGee said during the hearing.

McGee is now an advocate for incarcerated Americans and worked with Project ECHO, a University of New Mexico organization that works to eliminate health and social disparities.

"I reenter prison facilities across the state to educate, develop skills and inspire hope. I also officiate basketball for middle and high school teams, and when given the opportunity, I share my story to inspire youth to overcome their traumas in a healthy way," McGee stated in a column she wrote for the Las Cruces Sun News in 2021.

Sedillo Lopez and supporters of the bill said modern brain science shows that teens are not as developed as adults and are more likely to be rehabilitated.

In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile homicide offenders violated the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment in the case Miller v. Alabama.

While the families of victims of violent crimes spoke out against SB 43, some spoke in support of it.

Shannon Fleeson said during the hearing that her brother, Michael Brown, was just 15-years-old when he and two other teenagers killed her grandparents.

In 1994 Ed and Marie Brown were found stabbed to death in their home in Rio Rancho, court records show. Michael Brown was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the killings that same year.

Fleeson said he was sentenced to life in prison plus 41 and a half years.

Fleeson was just five-year-old when she discovered her grandparent's bodies the day following the murders, according to a report from the Albuquerque Journal. Her grandfather was stabbed 58 times and her grandmother was stabbed six times.

"I spent years in counseling and (was) angry at all three of them for what they took from me and what they made me go through," Fleeson said.

She said during the hearing that she eventually worked up the courage to speak to her brother and meet one of the other teenagers convicted in her grandparent's death.

"Neither were the selfish angry kids that had made those horrible decisions that night. My grandparents are forgiving people that would want all three of them to have an opportunity for a second chance," Fleeson said.

Justice for the victims

"What about the victims?" echoed throughout the debate on the Second Chance bill.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-32) argued during a Senate hearing that the bill could allow juvenile offenders with multiple life sentences, such as Nathaniel Jouett, to get out of jail after serving only 15 years.

Jouett was sentenced to two life sentences, plus 40 years with the possibility of parole for the 2017 Clovis Library shooting. Jouett killed two people and injured four others.

Alexis Melina, who was present during the shooting, said the lives of people like her would be "impacted tremendously" by HB 43.

"It's only been four and a half years since then and we are still healing day-in and day-out. This would re-traumatize us," Melina said.

Flores argued that juvenile offenders have the cognitive and moral ability to understand what they were doing and the harm they caused when they committed their crime, and should not be excluded from punishment because of it.

"They are aware of what they're doing and they should face the consequences and face the sentence that they were given to begin with," Flores said.

Melina and Flores said legislative efforts to revoke current criminal standards made them feel as though what happened to them didn't matter.

Meanwhile, the bill's sponsors said in a statement they are hopeful that their work to rehabilitate New Mexico's juvenile criminal justice system will find favor among the Legislature in 2023.

Claudia Silva is a reporter from the UNM Local Reporting Fellowship. She can be reached at csilva2@currentargus.com, by phone at 575-628-5506 or on Twitter @thewatchpup.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: New Mexico fails to pass bill banning life without parole for children