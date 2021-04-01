Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Bostock
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
bill barr
Then-Attorney General William Barr. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • The DOJ is probing whether Rep. Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a minor and paid for her travel.

  • The investigation started last year, when Bill Barr was the Trump-appointed attorney general.

  • Barr avoided being seen near Gaetz in public, and pulled out of an event to avoid him, Politico reported.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr actively avoided Rep. Matt Gaetz in public while the Justice Department was conducting a sex-trafficking investigation into the Florida representative, Politico reported.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the DOJ has been investigating whether Gaetz, 38, broke sex-trafficking laws by having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her travel. Gaetz has since confirmed the existence of investigation.

The inquiry is part of a larger DOJ investigation into Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector, the Times reported. Greenberg was charged last year with a number of felony counts, including trafficking a minor between the ages of 14 and 17. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime.

The investigation into Gaetz began last year near the end of President Donald Trump's term, while Barr was serving as US attorney general, the Times reported. Barr and other senior Trump appointees at the DOJ were also aware of the investigation at the time, Politico reported.

As this was going on, Barr went to lengths to avoid being seen with Gaetz in public, Politico reported, citing an unnamed person with knowledge of the investigation.

On one occasion, Politico reported, the Justice Department even pulled Barr out of a social meeting with Republican Party members of the House Judiciary Committee when it saw that Gaetz was also attending.

Insider has contacted the DOJ for comment.

Read more: Matt Gaetz is adding to his legal woes with a media blitz that could torpedo his defense if he's charged with a federal sex crime, DOJ veterans say

Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 26, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. John Raoux/AP

Investigators are examining whether Gaetz paid for the 17-year-old to travel across state lines in 2019, which could be a violation of sex-trafficking laws.

Gaetz denies breaking any laws. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct," he told Axios.

"I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not."

Gaetz also told investigators on the Greenberg probe that the allegations are connected to a $25 million extortion attempt by the former federal prosecutor David McGee.

McGee, now a lawyer in Florida, denies the allegations and told The Daily Beast that it was "a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to indicted for sex trafficking underage girls."

On Tuesday, the same day that news of the allegations against Gaetz broke, Axios reported that Gaetz was considering leaving politics and hoped to secure a spot on Newsmax, a conservative TV network.

Gaetz told The Daily Beast: "I've talked to either executives, producers or hosts at Newsmax, OAN, Fox, Fox Business, Real America's Voice and probably others I'm forgetting."

However, a Fox News spokesperson told the outlet: "We have no interest in hiring him."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation

    Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that Gaetz would be removed from his committees if the charges were proven, but sidestepped the issue of what to do while the case is ongoing. Democrats called for him to step aside from the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department.

  • Tucker Carlson confused by Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking denials: 'One of the weirdest interviews'

    “I don’t think that clarified much,” Carlson said following the rambling interview. “Don’t quite understand it, but we will bring you more when we find out.”

  • Report: Manhattan prosecutors subpoena bank records of Trump Organization CFO

    New York state prosecutors in Manhattan investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's finances have subpoenaed the bank records of Allen Weisselberg, the company's chief financial officer, The New York Times reports. Several people with knowledge of the matter told the Times that prosecutors are also looking into gifts Weisselberg and his family received from Trump, including an apartment in New York City, and it appears this extra scrutiny may be part of an effort to get Weisselberg to cooperate with investigators. Weisselberg, 73, has worked at the Trump Organization for several decades, starting when Trump's late father, Fred Trump, ran the company. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The investigation began with prosecutors looking into the Trump Organization's role in making hush money payments to two women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, made a $130,000 payment to one of the women, porn actress Stormy Daniels, and said Weisselberg helped come up with the plan to have the Trump Organization reimburse Cohen. The probe now has several facets, with investigators also looking into whether the Trump Organization has falsely reported property values in order to get loans and tax breaks. Several banks that work with Trump and the Trump Organization, including Capitol One and JPMorgan Chase, have reportedly turned their records over to prosecutors, who also obtained Trump's tax information in February. More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler declined Oscars membership in 2016 because he doesn't 'buy into' awards

    Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department will review how to tackle anti-Asian violence within 30 days

    Hate crimes against Asian-American have surged in the last year, and Garland said he wanted the Justice Department to "recommit" to combating hate.

  • House panel releases new details of Trump administration Covid contracts

    The documents also detail how senior White House officials tried to warn then-President Donald Trump of the danger of Covid-19 last March.

  • Joe Biden Confronted Son Hunter About Addiction at His Apartment During Vice Presidency: ‘You Need Help’

    "He never abandoned me ... no matter how bad things got — and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse," Hunter Biden writes in his forthcoming memoir

  • House GOP memo argues embracing Trump is the party's only option for comeback

    On a flight Tuesday from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne, Ind., two leaders in the House Republican conference discussed a memo that argues that their party's future demands they "embrace our new coalition" because "President Trump's gift didn’t come with a receipt."Why it matters: The document, titled "Cementing GOP as the Working Class Party," leaves no doubt that Republicans — at least in the House of Representatives — will be doubling down on Donald Trump for the foreseeable future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: On the afternoon flight between fundraisers, home state Rep. Jim Banks, who leads the largest bloc of House conservatives, the Republican Study Committee, handed his memo to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Banks argues in the memo that "both parties are undergoing coalitional transformations" and that Republicans shouldn't fight the trend of corporate donors pulling back from the GOP."Our electoral success in the 2022 midterm election will be determined by our willingness to embrace our new coalition," the memo says. "House Republicans can broaden our electorate, increase voter turnout, and take back the House by enthusiastically rebranding and reorienting as the Party of the Working Class.""There is an embittered and loud minority in the GOP that finds our new coalition distasteful, but President Trump's gift didn’t come with a receipt," he adds.What's next: Banks offered McCarthy ideas for how Republicans could make further inroads with working class voters. On the messaging front, he recommends:Contrasting the GOP's immigration policies against "Biden's border crisis"Hammering the Chinese Communist Party's "predatory trade practices" and arguing that "Democrats' coziness with China results from their coziness with Wall Street"Attacking Democrats for COVID lockdowns, hammering "wokeness and identity politics" and going after Big Tech.He suggests Republicans hold "working class roundtables" and create a "working families task force."When it comes to fundraising, Banks argues that members should effectively embrace their pariah status in corporate America and campaign against corporate fundraising. "Members should use corporations' preference for the Democrat [sic] Party to drive individual donations," he writes. "It worked for me.""When Eli Lilly and several other corporate PACs blacklisted me" for objecting to the certification of President Biden's victory on Jan. 6, "I reached out to individual donors, explained the situation, and asked for their support.""Once my supporters learned that liberal corporations blacklisted me because I refused to cave to their demands on January 6th, they were happy to make up the difference," he writes. "That's how, in the first quarter of this year, I regained every penny of the $241,000 I lost in corporate money through individual donations."Every Republican Member in a competitive district should know exactly how much corporate cash their opponent received in 2020, and they should relay those numbers to their constituents," he adds. "The NRCC should arm Members with that information and commission advertisements that contrast Republican challengers with corporate-backed Democrat incumbents."Read the full memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A man in Wyoming is charged with threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republican officials

    "You let Gaetz step into the state of Wyoming," prosecutors allege Podlesnik said, "not only is he going to be dead ... you're going to be dead."

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Fox News Denies Any Serious Conversations With Matt Gaetz: “We Have No Interest In Hiring Him”

    Fox News said there are no serious discussions with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about joining the network, after he indicated to the Daily Beast that he was talking to them. “No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring […]

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Inside the 'Lord of the Flies' factionalism now plaguing Trumpland

    Distrust, whisper campaigns and a bit of backstabbing are rampant as aides scramble for access and power.

  • Fox News Shoots Down Matt Gaetz: ‘No Interest in Hiring Him’

    Rep. Matt Gaetz hasn’t left Congress yet but he’s already received at least one job rejection — from Fox News. “No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Axios reported that Gaetz was eyeing an early exit from Congress to pursue a gig at Newsmax. In a Wednesday interview with the Daily Beast, the Florida Republican said he had spoken to “executives, producers or hosts at Newsmax, OAN, Fox, Fox Business, Real America’s Voice” about his post-Congress plans. Also Read: GOP Rep Matt Gaetz Under Justice Department Investigation for Sexual Misconduct “There is not a single conservative television station I haven’t had a passing conversation with about life after Congress. I have neither received nor solicited offers from any of them,” Gaetz told the Daily Beast. Gaetz’s post-Congress job prospects could also be further complicated by the fact he is under investigation by the Department of Justice over possible sexual misconduct. According to the New York Times, the Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel over state lines, thus possibly violating federal sex trafficking laws. Gaetz has denied traveling with a 17-year-old and claimed he is the victim of an extortion attempt “involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.” var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Tucker Carlson talks about his interview with Matt Gaetz","video":"749024","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Fox News Shoots Down Matt Gaetz: ‘No Interest in Hiring Him’ At TheWrap

  • Vaccines are working. The latest surge in Covid cases proves that.

    Younger, unvaccinated people appear to be driving the latest uptick in Covid-19 cases.

  • Futures rise as tech stocks gain ahead of weekly jobless claims data

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data to gauge the pace of a recovery in the labor market. Micron Technology Inc rose 4.3% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software. U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor added 2.3% on its plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet the rising chip demand.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Showed PDA in a Rare Photo Together

    The low-key couple announced their engagement last month.

  • Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

    Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60% of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday. With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union, already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has warned of a breakdown of its health system. Infections have doubled in recent days from a daily average of about 2,000 cases over the past three months, putting pressure on hospitals.

  • Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Add Warning On SPACs, Will Consider Buying Pre Deal Announcement

    Cathie Wood and Ark Funds have been no strangers to the SPAC world. The family of ETFs have added positions in several SPACs on deal announcement and post merger. What Happened: In an updated filing issued last week, Ark Funds is providing a warning on SPACs and also a possible new investment strategy. “Investments in SPACs and similar entities are subject to a variety of risks beyond those associated with other equity securities,” the filing says. The updated filing does say that Ark Funds may buy into SPACs that haven’t decided what business they will own. The filing also says Ark Funds can own warrants. “It is possible that an investment in a SPAC may lose value.” Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Why It’s Important: Adding wording on owning warrants and owning SPACs that haven’t decided on a business target could mean that the Ark Funds ETFs could consider adding positions in newly issued SPAC units with strong management teams. “The value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the SPAC’s management to identify a merger target and complete an acquisition,” the filing said. Given the decline in SPACs and many searching for targets trading below $10, Ark Funds could be seeking some value in potential from SPACs. The warning from Ark Funds on SPACs comes as the SEC is inquiring more on the process and the risks associated with the popular way to bring private companies public. (Photo: Ark Investment YouTube) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should KnowLucid Motors Plans ,000 Electric Vehicle: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.