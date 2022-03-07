  • Oops!
Bill Barr fires back at Trump's 'childish' letter: 'He immediately throws a tantrum and attacks'

Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
Trump Barr
Former President Donald Trump and former Attorney General William Barr.AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • Former AG Bill Barr fired back at Trump after the former president criticized him.

  • Trump called Barr "slow" and "a big disappointment" in a recent letter to NBC News' Lester Holt.

  • Trump "immediately throws a tantrum" when he's told something he doesn't want to hear, Barr said.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday responded to former President Donald Trump recent comments that he was "slow" and "a big disappointment."

"It's par for the course. The president is a man who, when he's told something he doesn't want to hear, he immediately throws a tantrum and attacks the person personally," Barr said during an interview with NBC's "Today" host Savannah Guthrie.

Trump blasted Barr in a March 2 letter sent to NBC News' Lester Holt, who recently interviewed the former attorney general ahead of the release of his new book, "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General," which comes out Tuesday.

In the three-page letter first obtained by Axios, Trump repeatedly insulted Barr over a myriad of issues he handled as attorney general, including his dismissal of Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud rigged the 2020 election.

"Bill Barr was a big disappointment to me as Attorney General, he was afraid t0 act, and usually didn't," Trump wrote.

"I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring," he added.

Barr responded to the letter on Monday, telling Guthrie that he thinks it was "childish."

Barr has distanced himself from the former president since his resignation as attorney general on December 14, 2020. In the wake of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Barr condemned Trump's actions as a "betrayal of his office and supporters."

As the former president teases the possibility of a 2024 presidential run, Barr has urged the Republican party to move past Trump and deems him unfit to serve.

Still, Barr told Guthrie on Monday that he'd still likely vote for Trump if he were to emerge as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"I certainly have made it clear, I don't think he should be our nominee and I'm going to support somebody else for the nomination," Barr said.

"But if he is the nominee and your choice is Donald Trump and whoever's voting on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?" Guthrie asked.

"Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr replied.

Read the original article on Business Insider

