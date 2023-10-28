Bill Barr hits back at Donald Trump: 'His verbal skills are limited'

WASHINGTON - Bill Barr isn't done with Donald Trump.

The former attorney general, a frequent target of Trump's rhetorical attacks, fired back Friday by mocking the former president's occasional lack of coherence.

“His verbal skills are limited,” Barr said during an event at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

The moderator had referred to some recent Trump tirades and asked Barr if the former president was "losing it."

Bill Barr and Donald Trump

Barr cited Trump's lack of verbal dexterity.

"If you get him away from ‘very, very, very' ... you know, the adjectives … they’re unfamiliar to him and they sort of spill out, and he goes too far,” Barr said.

He added: "He's not very disciplined when it comes to what he says.”

Trump frequently attacks Barr for refusing to follow through on his complaints about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Barr said he did not act because Trump's claims had no merit.

