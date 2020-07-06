Bill Barr Is Incredibly Corrupt. He’s Also Incredibly Inept.

A few years ago, I reached out to the Department of Justice with a straightforward question: How does the Department define “justice”? “I don’t recall ever being asked this question,” the press officer responded. Two years later, he wrote back.

“I’m not aware of any definition of Justice in a policy manual or guideline,” he said. “Our library staff also looked into this, and also concluded there is no set definition that the department refers to.” The press officer pointed me to a speech delivered by Attorney General Robert H. Jackson in 1940, which described “the qualities of a good prosecutor” as a man “who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth and not victims, who serves the law and not factional purposes, and who approaches his task with humility.”

This was a bit of misdirection, since the Department of Justice does have a definition of justice that it works from: Justice is whatever the attorney general decides it to be.

The Epic Fails of Bill Barr

When William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee later this month—only his second appearance before Congress during his 16-month tenure as attorney general—he’ll have to answer to that vision. Barr’s critics have fixated on the argument that his corruption disqualifies him from office. That argument has been made by more than 2,600 former federal prosecutors calling for his resignation. A Judiciary Committee hearing this month saw two federal prosecutors testify to Barr’s interference in their cases for political reasons—accounts that he ignored or dismissed as “false” and based on “double hearsay.” All this spectacle gives the illusion that something remarkable is going on under his leadership. What we’re seeing is, in fact, a familiar story: powerful Washington lawyers casting aspersions on each other's integrity. This is a game that Barr has played for nearly 30 years. And he’s good at it.

Barr’s political sideshows serve another purpose. They run interference for what is actually happening at the Department of Justice. A record decline in white-collar prosecutions. Environmental crimes and hate crimes go without prosecution. Immigration cases dominate the federal docket, but those detained are rarely serious criminals. And criminal prosecutions—the core function of the Department’s primary division—have dropped by more than a third.

Yet, politics has not gone neglected. The Department of Justice brought 74,843 criminal cases in 2019, but two convictions warranted the attorney general’s direct involvement: those of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. This fits with a trend. In Barr’s first six months on the job he personally met or spoke with United States Attorney John Durham, the prosecutor charged with investigating the official conduct surrounding the investigation into the Trump campaign, seven times.

And he stood up an investigation to be led by John Bash, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, into the supposed national crisis of “unmasking.” While Bash is relatively inexperienced as a federal prosecutor, his partisan credentials are otherwise impeccable: he clerked for Brett Kavanaugh and Antonin Scalia, before joining the Trump administration as a special assistant to the president and as an associate White House counsel.

This reflects an underlying fact about Barr: He is not, and has never been, a federal prosecutor. His experience in law enforcement is not drawn from the inside of a federal courtroom, but conference rooms in Main Justice and the White House—environments where power is not in service to the law, but the law is in service to power.

Bill Barr Has Pie on His Face, and One More Trick Up His Sleeve With John Durham’s October Surprise

Perhaps Barr’s ignorance about the role of the prosecutor helps explain his ineptitude, but that hardly excuses it. Since the early 1990s, he has had the unique ability to advocate policies that been been remarkably ineffective and costly to the American taxpayer. During his first tenure as attorney general, he championed a concordance of failed criminal justice policies: mass incarceration, aggressive use of pretrial detention, mandatory minimum sentences, prison labor, asset forfeiture, charging juvenile defendants as adults, and expanding prosecutorial authority to use wiretaps. An entire body of scholarship has been devoted to documenting the racist impulses and moral vacancy of these measures—not to mention how they contribute to, rather than combat, cycles of crime.