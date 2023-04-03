Bill Barr says an indicted Trump shouldn't take the stand in New York because 'he lacks all self-control'

Former US Attorney General William Barr said Trump would likely be "difficult to prepare" to testify in court. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Barr knocked Trump as a man who would be "difficult to prepare" to testify in court.

He said it would be a "particularly bad idea" for Trump to testify because he "lacks all self-control."

Trump is expected to be arraigned on April 4 after he was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said it would be a "particularly bad idea" for former President Donald Trump to take the stand in New York because the latter "lacks all self-control."

In a Sunday interview with Fox News' Shannon Bream, Barr was asked whether Trump would personally defend himself in court if his indictment went to trial.

"I'm not his lawyer, generally I think it's a bad idea to go on the stand," Barr replied. "And I think it's a particularly bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self-control, and it would be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion."

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Trump is expected to surrender and be arraigned in New York on April 4. He was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury.

The Manhattan district attorney is currently investigating Trump in connection with an election eve hush-money payment that Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

While Barr did have a hot take about how Trump might be a loose cannon on the stand, he did spend much of his Sunday interview slamming the indictment, calling it an abuse of the judicial system for political purposes.

"It's the very essence of the abuse of the prosecutive function, which is pursuing a person rather than pursuing a real crime," he told Bream.

On Friday, he told Fox News host Larry Kudlow that the indictment "is an abomination."

"The case is held together by chicken wire, paper clips, and rubber bands. It's a lousy case," Barr said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on March 11 defended his office's investigation into the hush-money payment, saying it is based on "evidence and the law."

Barr served as attorney general under Trump from February 2019 to December 2020 and was considered a close Trump ally.

But their relationship fell apart toward the end of Barr's tenure, and the two have since been feuding. Barr's 2022 memoir, "One Damn Thing After Another," repeatedly described Trump as a difficult boss who would throw tantrums, often go off track, and listen only to yes-men.

In response to Barr's book, Trump called the former attorney general "slow-moving," "pathetic," and "weak."

